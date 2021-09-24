Senior Russian Investigator Dies by Suicide After Campus Shooting

A senior investigator in Russia’s Perm region died by suicide days after a rare campus shooting claimed six lives and left dozens injured, Russian media reported Thursday.

The body of Sergei Sarapultsev, who headed the Russian Investigative Committee’s Perm region branch, was found dead in his home.

On Monday, an 18-year-old Perm State University student killed six people and wounded nearly 30 on campus in one of the worst attacks of its kind in recent history.

“The Investigative Committee’s central office is carrying out a procedural check on the death of colonel of justice S.Yu. Sarapultsev,” the law enforcement body’s spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told the state-run TASS news agency.