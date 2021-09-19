Pro-Kremlin Party Leading Vote With 39%: Early Results

President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party was leading in the country's parliamentary election with 39% of the vote, according to first results announced after polling stations closed on Sunday.
The vote was held in the wake of a crackdown on the opposition and independent media that saw Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed and his organizations banned.
With just more than 10% of votes counted, United Russia had received 39.2%, Russia's central election commission said.
The Communists followed with 24.7% and the nationalist LDPR party with 9.5%.
In the last elections to the lower house State Duma in 2016, United Russia received 54.2% of the vote and the Communists 13.3%.
The Communists were likely given a boost by Navalny's "Smart Voting" strategy, which advised voters who to support to have the best hope of defeating Kremlin-aligned politicians.
In this election most of its voting list consisted of Communist Party candidates.
The last polling stations closed in the exclave region of Kaliningrad at 18:00 GMT, ending elections that were held across three days both in-person and online.
Turnout was at 45% according to the latest figures released by the election commission at 15:00 GMT.