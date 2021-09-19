Pro-Kremlin Party Leading Vote With 39%: Early Results

The vote was held in the wake of a crackdown on the opposition and independent media that saw Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed and his organizations banned.

President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party was leading in the country's parliamentary election with 39% of the vote, according to first results announced after polling stations closed on Sunday.

With just more than 10% of votes counted, United Russia had received 39.2%, Russia's central election commission said.

The Communists followed with 24.7% and the nationalist LDPR party with 9.5%.

In the last elections to the lower house State Duma in 2016, United Russia received 54.2% of the vote and the Communists 13.3%.

The Communists were likely given a boost by Navalny's "Smart Voting" strategy, which advised voters who to support to have the best hope of defeating Kremlin-aligned politicians.

In this election most of its voting list consisted of Communist Party candidates.

The last polling stations closed in the exclave region of Kaliningrad at 18:00 GMT, ending elections that were held across three days both in-person and online.

Turnout was at 45% according to the latest figures released by the election commission at 15:00 GMT.