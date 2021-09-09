EMA Still Awaiting Sputnik V Data Before Approval

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it still needs more data on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine before the jab can be authorized for use across the EU.

The regulator said Thursday it was still in discussions with Russia over the data submitted to support its application, adding that the timeline for when the vaccine could be granted emergency use authorization was “uncertain.”

Russia submitted its application to the EMA in February, following the publication of research in leading medical journal The Lancet which showed the vaccine had 91.6% efficacy.

“It looks like there is more data that needs to be submitted to us before we can progress with the rolling review,” Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccines strategy at the EMA, said in a press conference Thursday.

“So it’s a bit more uncertain to understand what could be the timeframe for the progression of evaluating these two vaccines,” he added, referring also to China’s Sinovac jab which has applied for EMA authorization.