EMA Still Awaiting Sputnik V Data Before Approval

Russia submitted Sputnik V's application for EU approval more than six months ago. AP / TASS

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it still needs more data on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine before the jab can be authorized for use across the EU.

The regulator said Thursday it was still in discussions with Russia over the data submitted to support its application, adding that the timeline for when the vaccine could be granted emergency use authorization was “uncertain.”

Russia submitted its application to the EMA in February, following the publication of research in leading medical journal The Lancet which showed the vaccine had 91.6% efficacy.

“It looks like there is more data that needs to be submitted to us before we can progress with the rolling review,” Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccines strategy at the EMA, said in a press conference Thursday.

“So it’s a bit more uncertain to understand what could be the timeframe for the progression of evaluating these two vaccines,” he added, referring also to China’s Sinovac jab which has applied for EMA authorization.

EU members Hungary and Slovakia moved independently to authorize Sputnik V and start administering jabs earlier this year. The rollout in Slovakia triggered a domestic political scandal and the country later halted its use of the vaccine due to low public demand.

Sputnik V has been credited as both safe and highly effective, with almost 85 million doses administered in Russia alone. However, concerns still loom in the scientific community about the manner in which the clinical trials underpinning the jab were conducted and numerous “inconsistencies” in the published research into the vaccine have been identified.

EMA inspectors visited Russia earlier this year alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct a special ethics probe into the development of the jab and inspect manufacturing facilities. The latter probe resulted in the WHO uncovering a number of production infringements at one site making the Sputnik V vaccine.

Gaining EMA and WHO approval would be a major victory for Russia, which has launched an aggressive vaccine diplomacy drive and sold millions of doses to dozens of countries. It would also pave the way for possible mutual recognition of vaccines, simplifying post-pandemic travel for Russians vaccinated with Sputnik V.

mamma mia

Greece Opens to Russian Tourists Vaccinated with Sputnik V

The Mediterranean country, a popular tourist spot for Russians, is the first European nation to open its borders to Sputnik V recipients.
RESEARCH PROBLEMS 

In Letter to The Lancet, Scientists Question ‘Very Peculiar’ Sputnik V Results

Concerns include inconsistencies, discrepancies and substandard reporting as well as a refusal to share data.
shortened cycle

Russia Registers One-Dose Sputnik Light Coronavirus Jab

Sputnik Light "demonstrated 79.4% efficacy" compared to 91.6% for the two-shot Sputnik V, its developers claim.
heightened scrutiny

Russia Says Sputnik V Vaccine Does Not Cause Blood Clots

Rare cases of blood clots among those who received the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs have disrupted rollouts in some countries.

