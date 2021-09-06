Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Russia surpassed 7 million officially confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday. Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Covid milestone

Russia surpassed 7 million officially confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, with the tally standing at 7,012,599 infections — the world's fourth-highest — and 187,200 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. 

Russia’s total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is around 596,000.

Free press

Several opposition candidates for this month’s parliamentary elections gathered in the center of Moscow on Saturday condemning the Russian authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media with “foreign agent” designations.

No detentions were reported at the rally, which was billed as a meeting with voters to avoid accusations of staging an unauthorized rally.

Minority crackdown

Ukraine said Russian law enforcement authorities detained more than 50 Crimean Tatars, including a senior member of the ethnic minority’s representative body, in annexed Crimea on Saturday.

The U.S. State Department called on Moscow to immediately release Nariman Dhezlal, deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar representative assembly Mejlis, and 45 others, condemning their detentions as part of politically motivated raids for their opposition to Russia’s seizure of the peninsula.

Nariman Dhezlal my.ua
Nariman Dhezlal my.ua

Now you see it

A Moscow arbitration court banned Google and its Russian equivalent Yandex from displaying jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s “Smart Voting” election initiative as an interim measure Sunday.

Navalny’s team criticized the decision, which was made as part of a trademark dispute filed by a wool processing company, as illegal.

Uncanny resemblance

St. Petersburg opposition politician Boris Vishnevsky shared an election poster Sunday showing two candidates who had not only changed their names to “Boris Vishnevsky,” but also apparently their physical appearance to resemble the Kremlin critic.

Vishnevsky this summer accused the Kremlin of running “spoiler” candidates to trick his supporters into splitting the protest vote at next week’s local and federal elections.

Read more

russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Sept. 6

Record deaths. Mandatory vaccination. Travel reopenings.
donbass conflict

Russia Plans to Boost Separatist Support, Says Ukraine

Ukraine's accusation comes after Moscow refused to extend the mandate of international observers stationed on the border.
growing list

Russia Names 4 More Independent Media Outlets ‘Foreign Agents’

Each of these outlets were created by Russian journalists who had earlier been named “foreign agents” themselves.
divisive figure

Russian Ultra-Nationalist Who Campaigned Against Sushi Ad’s Black Model Arrested – Reports

The "Male State" founder was reportedly detained while crossing the Azerbaijani border, but Azerbaijan authorities denied this.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.