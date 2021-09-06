News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Covid milestone

Russia surpassed 7 million officially confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, with the tally standing at 7,012,599 infections — the world's fourth-highest — and 187,200 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center.

Russia’s total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is around 596,000.

Free press

Several opposition candidates for this month’s parliamentary elections gathered in the center of Moscow on Saturday condemning the Russian authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media with “foreign agent” designations.

No detentions were reported at the rally, which was billed as a meeting with voters to avoid accusations of staging an unauthorized rally.

Minority crackdown

Ukraine said Russian law enforcement authorities detained more than 50 Crimean Tatars, including a senior member of the ethnic minority’s representative body, in annexed Crimea on Saturday.

The U.S. State Department called on Moscow to immediately release Nariman Dhezlal, deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar representative assembly Mejlis, and 45 others, condemning their detentions as part of politically motivated raids for their opposition to Russia’s seizure of the peninsula.