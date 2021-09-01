Ukraine President Seeks Biden Support Against Russia After Afghan War

Ukraine's leader will ask President Joe Biden on Wednesday for firm U.S. support on military modernization, worried about rising Russian pressure days after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was invited to Washington after Biden disappointed Ukraine by waiving most sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany, saying it was too late to stop the project that Eastern European nations fear will erode their leverage against Moscow.

Zelenskiy visited the Pentagon on Tuesday hours after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan as America's longest-ever war ended with the nearly 20-year-old U.S.-backed government crumbling to the Taliban. Russian officials have pointed to Afghanistan as a lesson for Ukraine, which has relied on the West in a seven-year war against Moscow-linked separatists, but Biden has insisted that he withdrew to end a costly distraction from a larger U.S. challenge of facing an assertive China and Russia. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Zelenskiy that the United States was committed to demanding that Russia "stop perpetuating the conflict" in eastern Ukraine and leave Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. "We will continue to stand with you in the face of this Russian aggression," Austin said. He highlighted a new $60 million package for Ukraine that includes Javelin anti-armor systems. He said the United States has committed $2.5 billion for Ukraine's defense since 2014, when Russia intervened as Ukraine turned increasingly Westward. The assistance took center stage in U.S. politics in 2019 when then-president Donald Trump held up military aid as he pressured Zelenskiy, a comedian turned politician, to dig up dirt on Biden.

Seeing immediate threats

Western European nations have led opposition to Ukraine entering NATO, fearing such a move would provoke Russia. Zelenskiy, speaking late Tuesday, said that he was looking more at immediate needs for Ukraine, including its forces on the Black Sea, as more than 13,000 people have died in the conflict. "We have no time to think about strategy. We have to provide for as much protection as we can to actually prevent a build-up" by Russia, Zelenskiy said. "Ukraine needs a modern fleet and for this we need partners," he said. "I would like to discuss this with President Biden." Russia earlier this year amassed an estimated 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border and in Crimea, prompting fears of an invasion at the start of Biden's term.