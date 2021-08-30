Russia to Roll Out School Flag-Raising Ceremonies

Russia will expand the practice of raising the national flag in schools from next month, its top education official said Monday.
The move comes amid a wider push to enshrine patriotic values in Russian schools in recent years.
Education and Science Minister Vladimir Kravtsov said that flag-raising ceremonies would be rolled out throughout Russia for the new school year that starts in September.
Speaking at a televised briefing at the Kremlin, Kravstov said that the daily rituals would be “a good practice” and that “schoolchildren want to participate in an important and significant event.”
Last week, President Vladimir Putin endorsed the idea of flag-raising ceremonies in schools, noting that it already exists in other countries.
A law introduced last year requires Russian children to be taught patriotism and military history in school.