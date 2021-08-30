Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Roll Out School Flag-Raising Ceremonies

President Vladimir Putin last week endorsed the idea of flag-raising ceremonies in schools, noting that it already exists in other countries.  Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia will expand the practice of raising the national flag in schools from next month, its top education official said Monday.

The move comes amid a wider push to enshrine patriotic values in Russian schools in recent years.

Education and Science Minister Vladimir Kravtsov said that flag-raising ceremonies would be rolled out throughout Russia for the new school year that starts in September.

Speaking at a televised briefing at the Kremlin, Kravstov said that the daily rituals would be “a good practice” and that “schoolchildren want to participate in an important and significant event.”

Last week, President Vladimir Putin endorsed the idea of flag-raising ceremonies in schools, noting that it already exists in other countries. 

A law introduced last year requires Russian children to be taught patriotism and military history in school.

Read more about: Education , Children

Read more

spotty connection

Siberian Student Climbs Tree for Internet Signal to Attend Remote Classes

The student's treetop video appeal to his governor quickly went viral on the Russian-speaking internet. 
BACK TO SCHOOL

Russia Prepares for Return to School Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New school year, new rules.
take no side

Top Russian University Moves to Ban Political Speech

The move comes after Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) became embroiled in several controversies last year.
Show-and-tell

Russian Special Forces Show Fifth-Graders How to Beat Crowds

The demonstration took place under a banner reading “life for the motherland, honor to no one!”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.