In Photos: Russia Unveils New Military Tech at ARMY-2021 Expo

Russia’s annual showcase of its latest military innovations is well under way at Patriot Park, a military-themed park outside Moscow.

The seventh annual ARMY-2021 military-technical forum will host exhibitions and demos of an array of new armed vehicles, weapons systems, aircraft and more to a global audience, making it a key event for Russia, the world’s second-largest arms exporter.

Here’s a closer look at some of the new defense equipment on display:
The first days of the exhibition are open only to military specialists but will be open to the public from Aug. 26-28.
Some 1,300 exhibitors from Russia and 14 other countries will showcase thousands of pieces of military equipment to the public.
Russia expects to sign 45 arms contracts worth 500 billion rubles ($7 billion) as a result of the exhibition, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
Delegations from 120 countries (including 41 defense ministers) are expected to attend the exhibition.
Viewers will be able to see ground warfare equipment as well as new warships and planes developed by Russian defense firms.
They can also see tried-and-true vehicles from the Russian and Soviet militaries like the BM-21 “Grad” multiple rocket launcher.
