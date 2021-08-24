In Photos: Russia Unveils New Military Tech at ARMY-2021 Expo
Russia’s annual showcase of its latest military innovations is well under way at Patriot Park, a military-themed park outside Moscow.
The seventh annual ARMY-2021 military-technical forum will host exhibitions and demos of an array of new armed vehicles, weapons systems, aircraft and more to a global audience, making it a key event for Russia, the world’s second-largest arms exporter.
Here’s a closer look at some of the new defense equipment on display:
The seventh annual ARMY-2021 military-technical forum will host exhibitions and demos of an array of new armed vehicles, weapons systems, aircraft and more to a global audience, making it a key event for Russia, the world’s second-largest arms exporter.
Here’s a closer look at some of the new defense equipment on display:
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency