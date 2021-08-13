Support The Moscow Times!
Smog from the wildfires in Yakutsk.
Vadim Skryabin / TASS

In Photos: Life Amid Siberia's Devastating Wildfires

Russia’s largest, coldest region is blanketed by thick smoke from wildfires that have torn across the Siberian taiga at an unprecedented scale.

Authorities the republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have declared a state of emergency over the rapidly advancing fires and hazardous smoke.

Here’s a closer look at the scene from the ground that locals have described as “apocalyptic”:
In Yakutsk, the regional capital of the republic of Sakha, fine particle concentrations in the air are now more than 70 times the maximum recommended safe level.
Vadim Skryabin / TASS
The wildfires have reached the Lena Pillars Nature Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Vadim Skryabin / TASS
The head of the region ordered a non-working day on Friday in Yakutsk and 10 other municipalities, urging residents to stay at home due to the harmful effects that the smoke can have on human health.
Vadim Skryabin / TASS
A Russian emergencies ministry employee battles a wildfire. The Siberian wildfires are now larger than the rest of the world's fires combined.
Russian Emergencies Ministry / TASS
Flights to and from Yakutsk have been canceled or delayed due to poor visibility.
Vadim Skryabin / TASS
Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin ordered to send reinforcements to the region, but experts say the largest fires will be impossible for humans alone to extinguish.
Russian Emergencies Ministry / TASS
