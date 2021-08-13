In Photos: Life Amid Siberia's Devastating Wildfires
Russia’s largest, coldest region is blanketed by thick smoke from wildfires that have torn across the Siberian taiga at an unprecedented scale.
Authorities the republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have declared a state of emergency over the rapidly advancing fires and hazardous smoke.
Here’s a closer look at the scene from the ground that locals have described as “apocalyptic”:
Vadim Skryabin / TASS
Vadim Skryabin / TASS
Vadim Skryabin / TASS
Russian Emergencies Ministry / TASS
Vadim Skryabin / TASS
Russian Emergencies Ministry / TASS