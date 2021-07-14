Russia-Based Ransomware Gang Goes Offline, Prompting Questions

A Russian-based hacker group blamed for a massive ransomware attack went offline Tuesday, sparking speculation about whether the move was the result of a government-led action.

The "dark web" page of the group known as REvil disappeared some two weeks after an attack that crippled networks of hundreds of companies worldwide and prompted a ransom demand of $70 million.

"REvil has seemingly vanished from the dark web, as its website has gone offline," tweeted Allan Liska, a security researcher with the firm Recorded Future, who noted that the site had been unresponsive from around 05:00 GMT.

The news comes after U.S. President Joe Biden repeated a warning to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late last week about harboring cybercriminals while suggesting Washington could take action in the face of growing ransomware attacks.

Analysts in the past have suggested that the US military's Cyber Command has the capability to strike back at hackers in the face of threats to national security, but there was no official word on any such action.