Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Opposition Figure Babaryko Jailed for 14 Years

By AFP
Updated:
Viktor Babaryko was arrested last year ahead of a disputed presidential election that sparked nationwide demonstrations.  Tatyana Zenkovich / EPA / TASS

A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced one of strongman Alexander Lukashenko's leading critics to 14 years in prison on fraud charges. 

"Viktor Babaryko was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security colony," his supporters said, using the 57-year-old's Twitter account.

Former banker Babaryko was arrested in June last year ahead of a disputed presidential election that sparked nationwide demonstrations which gripped the ex-Soviet country for months. 

Babaryko had planned to run in the presidential race and was considered one of the strongest opponents to incumbent Lukashenko, who has been in power for close to three decades.

Babaryko was accused of receiving bribes and "laundering funds obtained by criminal means" when he was head of Belgazprombank, the Belarusian branch of a bank belonging to Russian energy giant Gazprom. 

Prosecutors had requested a 15-year sentence, the maximum possible punishment. Babaryko denied any wrongdoing throughout his trial.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

BELARUS CRISIS

Tens of Thousands Protest in Belarus Capital Against Lukashenko

Protests set to enter seventh week following disputed election.
CRACKDOWN

Belarus Police Detain Hundreds of Women at Protest

Riot police break up all-women protest march in Minsk.
hot off the press

'Insulted. Belarus' Takes to the World's Stages

A play by Andrei Kureichik, translated by John Freedman, performed in readings in 5 countries.
accountability push

Belarus Opposition Compiling Blacklist of Officials

Names of individuals partaking in police abuses will be sent to the U.S. and Russia, among others.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.