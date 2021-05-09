Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Russia Marks 76 Years of WWII Victory With Red Square Parade

Russia marked 76 years since victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with a massive military procession Sunday.

Held every year on May 9, the date of the Nazi surrender, Russia's landmark military parade on Red Square aimed to boost patriotic sentiment at home and project Russia's military might abroad.

This year's parade also came as recent tensions between Moscow and the West have hearkened back to the Cold War era over the conflict in Ukraine and a slew of spy scandals in Europe.

Here's a closer look at this year's procession as it happened:
Victory Day is one of the most important holidays in Russia's calendar as the country pays tribute to the millions of Soviet citizens who fought and died in the fight against Nazi Germany.
Victory Day parades only became an annual event following the Soviet collapse in 1991 and have taken on increasing importance in projecting Russia's renewed military might during Putin's two decades in power.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu drives past columns of troops at the start of the parade.
President Vladimir Putin greets World War II veterans in the stands.

Ahead of last year's parade, veterans were required to quarantine for two weeks due to the coronavirus. At this year's event, epidemiological officials said most veterans either got vaccinated ahead of time or wore face masks.
In his speech on Red Square, Putin vowed that Russia will "firmly" defend national interests and denounced the return of "Russophobia."
Over 12,000 military personnel were part of Sunday's parade.
Gennady Onishchenko, the former head of consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told news outlets that all soldiers were required to quarantine ahead of the parade to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A line of T-34-85 tanks rolls past the spectator stands with Russia's State Historical Museum in the background.
A TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher rolls down Red Square.
In total, some 190 pieces of military equipment were part of this year's parade. Civilian spectators typically gather along the main streets of central Moscow to watch the military vehicles as they make their way toward Red Square.
Each year's event culminates with a military flyover over the parade.
Seventy-six fighter jets and helicopters were used in this year's parade — a symbol of the 76 years that have passed since the end of the war.
