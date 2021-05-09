In Photos: Russia Marks 76 Years of WWII Victory With Red Square Parade

Russia marked 76 years since victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with a massive military procession Sunday.



Held every year on May 9, the date of the Nazi surrender, Russia's landmark military parade on Red Square aimed to boost patriotic sentiment at home and project Russia's military might abroad.



This year's parade also came as recent tensions between Moscow and the West have hearkened back to the Cold War era over the conflict in Ukraine and a slew of spy scandals in Europe.



Here's a closer look at this year's procession as it happened: