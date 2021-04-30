Support The Moscow Times!
The first Victory Day parade in modern Russian history was held in 1995.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

In Photos: Russian Military Rehearses for WWII Victory Parade

Hundreds of military vehicles and thousands of troops swept through Russia’s capital late Thursday for the first grand rehearsal of Moscow’s Victory Day parade.

Held annually on May 9, the parade commemorates the Soviet victory in World War II, or the Great Patriotic War as it is usually referred to within the country. Apart from its historical symbolism, the widely publicized procession also allows Russia to showcase its military might and the latest advancements in defense technology.

While the Kremlin had invited foreign leaders to attend the parade in the past, it will forgo the tradition this year, the military show promises to be no less spectacular than past years.

Here is a peek at what the first rehearsal for the grand event looked like:
Over 190 military vehicles took part in Thursday's rehearsal.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Parts of central Moscow were closed off to civilian traffic and pedestrians to allow military convoys to move toward Red Square.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Soviet T-34 tanks traditionally roll onto Red Square first...
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
...with armored vehicles of Russia's National Guard closing the procession.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Over 12,000 troops marched through the Red Square on Thursday.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Russia's Defense Ministry has vowed to show off "35 types of new and modernized military hardware" at the parade.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Fifty-three military planes and 23 helicopters expected to participate in the May 9 parade did not take part in Thursday's procession.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The next parade rehearsal is scheduled for May 4, while the final one will take place on May 7.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Russia's annual military parade on the Red Square will be held at 10 a.m. on May 9.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
