In Photos: Russian Military Rehearses for WWII Victory Parade

Hundreds of military vehicles and thousands of troops swept through Russia’s capital late Thursday for the first grand rehearsal of Moscow’s Victory Day parade.



Held annually on May 9, the parade commemorates the Soviet victory in World War II, or the Great Patriotic War as it is usually referred to within the country. Apart from its historical symbolism, the widely publicized procession also allows Russia to showcase its military might and the latest advancements in defense technology.



While the Kremlin had invited foreign leaders to attend the parade in the past, it will forgo the tradition this year, the military show promises to be no less spectacular than past years.



Here is a peek at what the first rehearsal for the grand event looked like: