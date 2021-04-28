Is Russia Entering a Third Coronavirus Wave?

The Kremlin has denied keeping secret statistics on the number of coronavirus cases in Russia, after Bloomberg reported government officials warning a third wave of the pandemic has already hit the country.

The newswire on Wednesday quoted two unnamed government sources saying “unofficial statistics” painted a different picture from that presented by Russia’s coronavirus task force, which reported the country’s lowest number of daily infections since September hours after Bloomberg published its story.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov hit back at the claims in a daily press briefing.

“There is no second accounting department,” he told reporters. “You see the numbers — they are available to everyone. There can be no question of a second count and statements to the contrary are absurd.”

Russia’s coronavirus statistics have been heavily questioned since the start of the pandemic. Observers have regularly pointed to apparent inconsistencies in data on the number of cases reported by regions. The country has both one of the world’s highest excess mortality counts and one of the largest mismatches between official coronavirus fatalities and excess deaths — with excesses at least four times higher than the number of reported deaths.

The Kremlin’s denial comes weeks after officials across the country had started warning about the prospect of Russia being hit with a third wave — which swept across Europe earlier in the year. After a model produced by analysts at state-owned Sberbank sparked headlines with a prediction that case numbers in Russia would double during April, the bank quietly stopped publishing updates.

Official case numbers in Moscow have started to creep up, with weekly cases at their highest level since January. Moscow’s flagship Kommunarka hospital has more patients in its intensive care unit than at any point over the last 12 months, head doctor Denis Protsenko said last week — up more than 2.5-times since the end of February. The number of patients on ventilators during April was also higher than during both the first and second waves.