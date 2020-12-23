Navalny Associate Shaveddinov Returns From Forced Arctic Military Service

Ruslan Shaveddinov, an associate of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has returned to Moscow following a year of forced military service in the Arctic, the Mediazona news website reported.
Shaveddinov worked for Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) which leads investigations into corrupt individuals among the Kremlin's ruling elite. In December 2019, men in uniform broke into Shaveddinov’s apartment in the middle of the night and he was sent to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago to complete a year of military service.
During his time on the isolated Arctic island chain, Shaveddinov alleged that soldiers had had to melt snow in order to get drinking water. In March, he was transferred to a unit with no cellular service.
Video published to social media Wednesday showed Shaveddinov reuniting with his partner, Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, and telling journalists he is happy to be back in Moscow.
Two other FBK employees, Ivan Konovalov and Artyom Ionov, have also been sent to forced military service in remote parts of the country.