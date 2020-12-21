News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

‘Under control’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed a massive cyberattack on U.S. government agencies, declaring it "under control" and undercutting the assessment by his own administration that Russia was to blame.

Trump's response was in sharp contradiction to comments a day earlier from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had said the breach was "pretty clearly" Russia's work. CNN said White House officials had made plans Friday to release a statement directly blaming Russia, before it was abruptly pulled back for unclear reasons.

Job well done

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday hailed the country's "courageous" spies amid the controversy surrounding the work of the country's security services.

Putin praised Russian security agents after an investigative report claimed last week that members of the FSB intelligence were behind the poisoning of top opposition leader Alexei Navalny with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent. Putin’s remarks came on a visit to the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) to mark its 100th birthday.

‘People’s tribunal’

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Belarus on Sunday as they sought to keep the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko over his contested re-election.

The Viasna rights group said more than 100 people were detained in Minsk and other cities.