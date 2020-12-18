Support The Moscow Times!
Rescuers Find Missing Children in Caves Outside Moscow

Eight children ages 9 to 12 had gone missing during a tour of the Syanovskiye cave system. Denis Voronin / Moskva News Agency

A group of children that went missing in the caves near the Moscow region city of Domodedovo were found alive by rescuers late Thursday, Interfax reported. 

On Thursday morning a group of 10 people, eight of whom were children ages 9 to 12, entered the Syanovskiye cave system. They were supposed to return around 7:00 p.m. the same day, but never did. 

Upon arriving at the site, the rescuers found the instructor who led the tour, who said he lost the group during orienteering classes.

The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed around 9:30 p.m. that the children were found unharmed.

The Syanovskiye caves, also known as Syany, is a system of artificial quarries near Moscow from the Novlesky caves group. The passages’ total known length is 19 kilometers, making it one of the largest known cave systems in Russia. 

The entrances to the caves have been blocked off following the incident, Interfax reported

