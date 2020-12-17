Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Fines Google for Failing To Remove Banned Content

By AFP
The maximum fine for the offense under Russian law is 5 million rubles. Thomas Hawk / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

A Moscow court fined Google on Thursday for not taking down online content banned by the Russian authorities, the latest in a series of escalating penalties against the U.S. tech giant.

Google was found guilty of repeatedly failing to delete search results "containing information prohibited in Russia" and was fined 3 million rubles (around $41,000), state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said. 

Roskomnadzor said Google was only partially compliant with current laws, noting that on average 30 percent of links to banned extremist or pornographic material or content related to suicide was not taken down.

The state-run Interfax news agency said Thursday's ruling was the fourth such recent fine against Google over its failure to hide banned content. 

In 2018, Russia fined Google 500,000 rubles (around $6,800) in particular for failing to remove calls for demonstrations from opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In 2019, Google was fined 700,000 rubles for a repeat offense, and the Russian authorities earlier this year also handed Google a penalty of 1.5 million rubles over the same issue.

The Kremlin has in recent years ramped up controls over the internet, ostensibly to fight extremism.

But government critics have denounced official oversight of the web as a means to stifle debate and silence dissent.

Read more about: Google

Read more

unlicensed activity

Russia Hands Google Small Fine for Advertisement Infraction

Russia has fined Google on several occasions in recent years, although those fines typically amount only to small sums.
election laws

Google, Facebook Rebuff Russia Over Political Advertising Accusation

Earlier, Russian state watchdog said Google and Facebook had circulated political advertising during the polls, which could be seen as interference.
no interference

Russia Says Facebook, Google Must Ban Political Ads During Moscow Election

Non-compliance would be viewed as meddling in Russia's sovereign affairs.
Hostile Influence

Russia Tells Google Not to Advertise 'Illegal' Events After Election Protests

The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said some entities had been buying advertising tools from YouTube.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.