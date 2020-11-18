Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today
Russia has reported nearly 2 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Moscow Medics Battle Coronavirus On Converted Ice Rink

As Russia continues to grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus that has seen record-setting surges in new infections and deaths in recent weeks, Moscow, the pandemic’s epicenter within Russia, is on the front lines.

On Wednesday, Russia reported 20,985 new coronavirus infections — the first time in five days that cases fell below 22,000 — with Moscow accounting for 4,174 of them.

While Moscow’s daily infections still outnumber those of Russia’s regions, the capital’s modern healthcare systems are better-equipped to handle the latest surge in the pandemic than other parts of the country. Regional hospitals, meanwhile, are struggling to accommodate the surge in new infections and reports have emerged of hospitals under extreme strain, overflowing morgues, medicine shortages and more.

In an effort to ease the growing pressure on its medical system, Moscow is mobilizing to construct makeshift hospitals for treating coronavirus patients.

The Krylatskoye Ice Palace in eastern Moscow, once the capital’s main speed-skating rink, is now the site of one of these makeshift treatment centers. Here’s a closer look:
The Krylatskoe Ice Palace opened in 2004 and has since hosted championships in speed skating, bandy and tennis.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The venue now houses a fully equipped coronavirus hospital with more than 100 medical personnel hailing from both the capital and Russia's regions.
Moscow Government / Moskva News Agency
While the ice rink normally seats more than 7,200 people in its stands, there are no spectators in the fight against the coronavirus.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Instead, the hospital now has over 1,300 intensive care beds and 42 bed spaces for patients in critical condition.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Each patient's medical history is stored in an electronic file associated with an individual QR code.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
In addition to daily medical attention, patients have access to tablet computers and a high-speed Wi-Fi network to stay connected with their loved ones.
Moscow Government / Moskva News Agency
Read more about: Coronavirus

More image galleries

scorched earth

In Photos: Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh Burn Down Homes Ahead of Azerbaijan Handover

Armenians fleeing ceded districts are burning their homes to ash, making them unusable for future Azerbaijani residents.
Representing America

U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden's Visits to Russia, In Photos

The former vice president and current president-elect of the U.S. has made several trips to Russia over the decades.
day off

Muscovites Send a Message of Peace and Tolerance on National Unity Day

The holiday aims to promote ethnic and religious tolerance among the country’s diverse population.
faces of Mesto47

Encounters On and Off the Trans-Siberian Train

How do you approach a stranger on the streets? How do you ask to take a photograph without speaking the language?

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.