Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Netflix to Provide Movies Dubbed In Russian

Although Netflix has been available in Russia since late 2015, programming has not been dubbed. mago images/photothek/TASS

Netflix is launching a pilot project that will provide films dubbed into Russian, Interfax has reported.  

The new service, in partnership with Russian media holding company National Media Group (NMG), will offer more Russian content including the series “To The Lake,” which Netflix is showing on worldwide platforms.

Although Netflix has been available in Russia since late 2015, programming has not been dubbed.

The streaming service will also increase the availability of Russian material. After starting with approximately three dozen Russian-language films, it is expected to increase availability to more than 100 Russian films in the next two months. Netflix also said the newly acquired Russian content will be available around the world.

Netflix is already producing and distributing content in a number of countries worldwide in local languages and with subtitles. It has been filming soaps in Turkey for local consumption, as well as for eastern European and South American audiences with dubbing.

Netflix’s market capitalization based on its stock value is pegged at almost $225 billion.

Read more about: Movies , Entertainment

Read more

Abridged story

Russian Version of Elton John Biopic Censors Gay Sex Scenes

“All” gay sex and male kissing scenes had been deleted, according to viewers at the Moscow screening of "Rocketman."
Movies

See and Celebrate Mikhail Bulgakov's 'Heart of a Dog'

A 30th anniversary is a good reason to see a great film and learn more about the author with The Moscow Times Clubs.
Movies

Have a Very Beat Week

Catch up with cool music and culture this week at the Beat Festival Weekend.
Festival

Miffed Over MIFF in Moscow

Moscow International Film Festival turned into a minor event even by Russian standards. There are hardly any world premieres of foreign films, and its...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.