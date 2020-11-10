Netflix to Provide Movies Dubbed In Russian

Although Netflix has been available in Russia since late 2015, programming has not been dubbed.

The new service, in partnership with Russian media holding company National Media Group (NMG), will offer more Russian content including the series “To The Lake,” which Netflix is showing on worldwide platforms.

The streaming service will also increase the availability of Russian material. After starting with approximately three dozen Russian-language films, it is expected to increase availability to more than 100 Russian films in the next two months. Netflix also said the newly acquired Russian content will be available around the world.

Netflix is already producing and distributing content in a number of countries worldwide in local languages and with subtitles. It has been filming soaps in Turkey for local consumption, as well as for eastern European and South American audiences with dubbing.

Netflix’s market capitalization based on its stock value is pegged at almost $225 billion.