Russian Soldier Shoots Dead 3 Fellow Troops at Airfield – Reports

Updated:
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

A soldier has shot and killed at least three fellow troops on a military airfield in central Russia, military officials told news agencies Monday.

The contract soldier at the Baltimore airfield in the Voronezh region has seized an officer’s weapon and gone into hiding following the shooting, the Russian Armed Forces’ Western Military District told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

The victims include two officers and one contract soldier, the state-run TASS news agency reported. A fourth victim reportedly survived and has been hospitalized.

Emergency medical services told news agencies the shooting occurred at 5:45 a.m. Moscow time. Investigators and prosecutors confirmed an emergency at the Baltimore airfield but declined to provide details.

Interfax, citing an unnamed source familiar with the incident, identified the alleged assailant as 20-year-old Anton Makarov.

Reports differ on whether he fled or barricaded himself inside the airfield following the shooting.

