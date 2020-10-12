Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Simplifies Citizenship for Foreigners With Russian Children

The latest measure is part of Russia’s wide-ranging immigration reform proposed by President Vladimir Putin in 2018. Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

Foreign-born parents of Russian citizens over 18 years old can now obtain Russian citizenship through a simplified naturalization procedure, according to a new amendment that comes into force Monday. 

All alien parents residing in Russia at the time of application can now forgo the five-year residence requirement. Previously, only parents of children with disabilities were eligible for the residence requirement waiver. 

The revision also includes a simplified citizenship application procedure for applicants who are native Russian speakers.

The latest measure is part of Russia’s wide-ranging immigration reforms proposed by President Vladimir Putin in 2018. The reforms are expected to bolster immigration, which in turn would compensate for Russia’s demographic decline. 

The reform also includes a biometric registration requirement for all foreigners and stateless persons as a means of preventing known terrorists from entering the country, the state-run TASS news agency reported

Earlier this year, the Interior Ministry announced plans to require all foreigners intending to stay in Russia for over 30 days to obtain ID cards containing the individuals' fingerprints and other personal data. 

Read more about: Migration

Read more

'economic anxiety'

Xenophobia Is Still On the Rise in Russia – Poll

The increase in negative attitudes toward migrants comes amid rising worries over poverty, experts said.
New arrivals

Russia's FSB Publishes Foreign Worker Statistics for First Time in 20 Years

President Putin plans to use work-related migration to offset Russia's population decline.
Immigration influx

Russia’s Migrant Numbers Surge to Highest Levels in a Decade, Study Says

The increase in new migrants looks like “an anomaly” compared to last year's numbers, the study said.
Migrant crackdown

Hundreds of Migrants Detained in Siberian Mass Raids, Reports Say

"There were no grounds for detention: they were simply ‘picked by skin color,’” a migrant rights activist said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.