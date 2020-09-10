Whistleblower: White House Stifled Reporting on Russian Election Interference

A senior US intelligence official said the White House ordered him to stop reporting on Russian election interference and highlight Chinese and Iran meddling instead, according to a whistleblower complaint revealed Wednesday. Offering explosive evidence to support Democratic allegations that President Donald Trump has manipulated intelligence to support his reelection effort, Department of Homeland Security analyst Brian Murphy said he was told by acting DHS chief Chad Wolf that assessments on the Russian threat made Trump "look bad." Wolf told him the order to stifle his analyses "specifically originated from White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien," a top Trump aide, Murphy alleged in the complaint. Murphy, a senior official in DHS's Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said he refused to censor his reporting on Russians and on the domestic white supremacist threat, "as doing so would put the country in substantial and specific danger." In retaliation, he said he was demoted last month.

China or Russia?

The complaint, released by the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee, came after months of reports that the White House was downplaying the Russian election threat, despite what US intelligence chiefs have said was massive interference in the 2016 campaign that brought Trump to power. In a strangely worded and widely criticized official statement on election interference on August 7, the Directorate of National Intelligence focused on what it said was active interference by China and Iran, with China opposed to Trump. Russia is also interfering against Biden and an anti-Russia "establishment," it said, avoiding suggestions that, as in 2016, Moscow favors Trump. DHS rejected the allegations of intelligence manipulation and retaliation against Murphy. "We flatly deny that there is any truth to the merits of Mr. Murphy's claim," said department spokesperson Alexei Woltornist. "DHS is working to address all threats to the homeland regardless of ideology," Woltornist added.

'Deep State' Blamed