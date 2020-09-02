Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Constitutional Reforms Prevent Disputed Islands’ Transfer to Japan – Ex-PM Medvedev

Peter / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russia’s controversial constitutional reforms will make discussions with Japan on the dispute over a set of Pacific islands easier for Moscow, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

Russia and Japan are attempting to strike a formal peace treaty, which Tokyo insists on for the return of the Russian-held Kuril Islands. A set of constitutional changes that Russian President Vladimir Putin enacted in July includes a clause banning territorial concessions, which is viewed as being designed to allow Russia to keep the Kurils and Crimea.

“Future and ongoing conversations with our Japanese partners are made even easier because they should proceed from the fact that the current Constitution contains a norm on the protection of Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Medvedev said at a youth forum, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Russia’s relationship with Japan “developed quite well” under outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Medvedev said, “but the fate of the peace treaty has a significant impact on our relations.”

“We’ve always been in favor of [signing] this treaty, but not as a result of giving up Russian territories,” said the former prime minister and current deputy head of Russia’s Security Council.

Observers have described Abe’s efforts to resolve the territorial dispute as a fiasco, partly because Putin ratified the constitutional amendments despite Abe’s willingness to settle for 7% of the total disputed landmass.

Abe’s successor will likely revert to actively demanding the return of all four islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories, James Brown, associate professor of political science at Temple University in Japan, wrote in a Moscow Times op-ed this week.

A state-funded poll found in early 2019 that 96% of the Kurils’ adult population opposed ceding the islands to Japan.

Read more about: Japan

Read more

Kurils Dispute

Russia Rebuffs Japan's Military Expansion Warning

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was only operating on its own territory.
opinion Dmitry Streltsov

Why Russia and Japan Can't Solve the Kuril Islands Dispute

It’s ambitious to expect that both sides will come to a definitive compromise and put an end to the territorial dispute.
Podcast

Does Nastya Rybka Have Proof of Russian Election Meddling? And Putin Says No Deal to Japan.

From Russia With News is a weekly podcast produced by Moscow Times journalists.
Japan

In Moscow, Japanese Expats Still Hold Out Hope for a Historic Peace Deal

As Shinzo Abe and Vladimir Putin met this week in Moscow, Japanese expats in Moscow were watching closely.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.