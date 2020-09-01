Millions of U.S. Voters’ Details Leak to Russia’s Dark Web – Kommersant

A database of several million American voters’ personal information has appeared on the Russian dark web two months ahead of presidential elections clouded by claims of Russian meddling, Russia’s Kommersant business newspaper reported Tuesday.

A user nicknamed Gorka9 advertised free access to the personal information of 7.6 million voters in Michigan in an unnamed discussion forum, according to Kommersant. The paper said it has also found databases of between 2 million and 6 million voters in Connecticut, Arkansas, Florida and North Carolina.

Infowatch, a software company that provides data security services, confirmed the authenticity of the database to Kommersant. Infowatch said the data leaked online sometime late in 2019.

The information reportedly includes names, dates of birth, gender, dates of voter registration, addresses, zip codes, e-mails, voter registration numbers and polling station numbers. Kommersant reported that Gorka9 said the data was valid as of March 2020.