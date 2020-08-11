Belarus Election Challenger 'Safe' in Lithuania After More Clashes

The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election is "safe" in Lithuania, the Baltic state's foreign minister said, after a second night of street clashes between police and opposition supporters left a protester dead. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has claimed victory over authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sunday's vote, "arrived in Lithuania and is safe," Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told AFP.

Tikhanovskaya posts a video to YouTube where she says she left Belarus for the sake of her children.



God forbid any of you are forced with the choice that I was,” she said. “Not one life is worth what is happening right now. Children are the most important thing in our lives.” pic.twitter.com/oN7maF3AW8 — max seddon (@maxseddon) August 11, 2020

He did not provide any further details but EU and NATO member Lithuania, which like Belarus was once part of the Soviet Union, has a history of granting refuge to Belarusian and Russian opposition figures. President Gitanas Nauseda's office said Tikhanovskaya was "resting" in the Baltic state. "The president's office is in constant contact with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who arrived in Lithuania. She is currently resting," Nauseda's spokesman Antanas Bubnelis told AFP. Tikhanovskaya's whereabouts had been unclear after campaign staff said they had lost contact with her and there had been concern for her safety. Her surfacing in Lithuania came after thousands took to the streets of the capital Minsk for a second night on Monday to contest claims by authorities that longtime ruler Lukashenko had secured a sixth term with 80% of the vote. Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who has energized the opposition, came second with 10% and protesters are backing her claim to have won the election. For the second night in a row, police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse demonstrations, though protesters fought back with stones and fireworks and built makeshift barricades, AFP reporters, protesters and witnesses said. "Too many people are against Lukashenko," Pavel, a 34-year-old protester, told AFP. "Our goal is to depose Lukashenko. He is not worthy of being president." Dozens of people have been injured in the violence and the first fatality was confirmed on Monday when police said a man died after an explosive device went off in his hand.