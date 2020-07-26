Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia and Ukraine Hail Peace Efforts Ahead of New Ceasefire

Ceasefire agreed by Kiev and Moscow comes into force Monday.

By AFP
The Russian and Ukrainian Presidents spoke by phone Sunday afternoon ahead of a new ceasefire in the Donbass. EPA

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday welcomed efforts to resolve Ukraine's conflict with Kremlin-backed separatists during a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin ahead of a ceasefire starting Monday.

Moscow and Kiev agreed to implement a ceasefire in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass during negotiations earlier this month, as a precondition for a broader settlement agreed in the capital of Belarus in 2015.

Ukraine has been fighting separatists backed by Russia in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since fighting broke out in 2014, despite the peace accords signed in Minsk.

Both Putin and Zelenskiy "welcomed the agreement on a full and comprehensive ceasefire in the Donbass", a statement from the Ukrainian presidency said.

The Kremlin meanwhile underscored the importance of the "unconditional observance of these agreements by the parties to the conflict."

Zelenskiy called for redoubled efforts to secure the release of Ukrainian citizens in the Donbass, Crimea and Russia, according to the Ukrainian statement.

Putin raised concerns over a recent bill in the Ukrainian parliament paving the way for regional elections in 20220, saying it runs "counter to the Minsk agreements" and puts "settlement prospects in jeopardy," the Kremlin said.

Four-way talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine seek the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the restoration of Kiev's control over its borders, wider autonomy for Donetsk and Lugansk, and the holding of local elections.

Read more about: Ukraine , Zelenskiy , Donbass

Read more

POSITION OF STRENGTH

Ahead of Eastern Ukraine Peace Talks, Putin Is Sitting Pretty

The Kremlin is in a comfortable position heading into Monday’s international summit on solving the Ukraine crisis.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Eastern Ukraine Isn’t Really That Separatist

The way to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine is to arrange a credible people’s vote in the Donbass.
Passport clash

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Simplifies Citizenship Process for ‘Persecuted’ Russians

Zelenskiy's move comes in response to Russia's gradual expansion of Russian citizenship to Ukrainians.
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Will the New President of Ukraine Build Relations With Russia?

In Ukrainian politics, Russia is still in the game, but don’t expect a return to pre-Maidan days.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.