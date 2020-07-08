Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Detains Alleged Russian Separatist Agent

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and a war broke out between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels in the the Donbass. Valery Matytsin / TASS

Ukraine’s security service said it has detained an alleged Russian agent in Kiev suspected of overseeing separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

The SBU security service identified the suspect as Ukrainian citizen Andrei Nikolayevich, whose last name was only given as the initial K. He is alleged to be a “freelance representative” for the GRU Russian military intelligence agency in the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), helping it create an intelligence unit, and other units.

“Citizen K. served as one of the so-called DPR’s ‘curators’ through the [GRU] from 2014-2020,” the SBU said in a statement Tuesday.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and a war that has killed more than 13,000 people broke out between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels in the eastern Ukrainian region called the Donbass.

Western countries accuse Russia of providing troops, equipment and funding to the separatists and have sanctioned Moscow over its role in the conflict.

Intercepted phone calls published on Tuesday by the SBU showed suspect K’s alleged conversations with two Russian suspects in the murder trial over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. A number of high-ranking Russian officials, including the head of Russia’s FSB security agency Alexander Bortnikov and former Kremlin aide Vladislav Surkov, were named in the conversations.

The Dutch-led investigation accuses three Russian nationals and one Ukrainian of playing key roles in transporting and launching the missile system that brought down MH17 in July 2014 and killed 298 mostly Dutch citizens. 

Several former fighters have told the investigation that the FSB and the GRU were involved in the daily management of the DPR. 

The SBU accused the suspect K. of creating a terrorist group and said it plans to indict him in the near future. The charges carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Read more

russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | July 8

Russia opens up. Travel restricted. Vaccine race.
Latest cases

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Pass 700K

The number of deaths in the country has now exceeded 10,000.
SYRIA AID

Russia, China Veto UN Extension of Cross-Border Aid in Syria

Beyond Russia and China, the other 13 council members voted to approve the draft.
POLITICAL CASE

Russia Seeks 15 Years Jail for Gulag Historian

Yury Dmitriyev is the head of leading rights group Memorial's branch in Karelia in northwestern Russia.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.