Alexander Nemenov / AFP

In Photos: Russia's Post-Coronavirus WWII Parade Marks 75 Years Since Soviet Victory

Russia staged a grand military parade Wednesday to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"It is impossible even to imagine what the world would be if the Red Army hadn't come to defend it," President Vladimir Putin said at the event.

Russia was forced to postpone the traditional May 9 Victory Day celebrations to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While several Russian cities have since canceled or postponed their parades even further because of the virus, the main parade in Moscow went on as planned.

Here's a closer look at the mass military display on Red Square:
The parade featured both vintage equipment as well as modern military hardware.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Regiments of female cadets took part in the event...
Sergei Bibylev / TASS
...And more than 14,000 troops from 13 countries marched across Red Square overall.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
The parade's rescheduled date of June 24 coincides with the first Victory Day Parade held on June 24, 1945, when Soviet troops threw down Nazi standards in front of Lenin's mausoleum.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu were flanked by Russian World War II veterans and leaders of fellow post-Soviet countries like Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Mikhail Metzel / TASS
Observers raised concerns that the parade could contribute to a spike in coronavirus infections, as it was virtually impossible for troops to practice social distancing during rehearsals or the main event.
Alexander Nemenov / AFP
Military jets painted the sky in Russian white, blue and red.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Helicopters also flew over Red Square in formation.
Alexei Golenischev / TASS
Despite Mayor Sergei Sobyanin urging Muscovites to watch the parade from home, crowds lined the city streets to catch a glimpse at the military hardware.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
