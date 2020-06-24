In Photos: Russia's Post-Coronavirus WWII Parade Marks 75 Years Since Soviet Victory
Russia staged a grand military parade Wednesday to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
"It is impossible even to imagine what the world would be if the Red Army hadn't come to defend it," President Vladimir Putin said at the event.
Russia was forced to postpone the traditional May 9 Victory Day celebrations to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While several Russian cities have since canceled or postponed their parades even further because of the virus, the main parade in Moscow went on as planned.
Here's a closer look at the mass military display on Red Square:
"It is impossible even to imagine what the world would be if the Red Army hadn't come to defend it," President Vladimir Putin said at the event.
Russia was forced to postpone the traditional May 9 Victory Day celebrations to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While several Russian cities have since canceled or postponed their parades even further because of the virus, the main parade in Moscow went on as planned.
Here's a closer look at the mass military display on Red Square:
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Sergei Bibylev / TASS
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Mikhail Metzel / TASS
Alexander Nemenov / AFP
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Alexei Golenischev / TASS
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency