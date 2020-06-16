Russia to Install ‘Orwell’ Facial Recognition Tech in Every School – Vedomosti

More than 43,000 Russian schools will be equipped with facial recognition cameras ominously named “Orwell,” the Vedomosti business daily reported Tuesday. The state technology firm Rusnano’s Orwell platform is described as a image-recognition monitoring system that uses computer vision algorithms. It will be integrated with face recognition developed by NTechLab, a subsidiary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close associate Sergei Chemezov’s Rostec conglomerate.

The contracts signed between another Rostec subsidiary and regional education departments total 2 billion rubles ($25.4 million), Vedomosti reported. The technology will ensure children’s safety by monitoring their movements and identifying outsiders on the premises, said Yevgeny Lapshev, a spokesman for Rusnano’s subsidiary Elvees Neotech. Lapshev assured that the school databases would be stored locally to avoid leaks and stressed that parents and children won’t be added without their consent. In the future, the surveillance technology could be used to take attendance, monitor teachers’ working hours and be used for distance learning, an NTechLab spokesperson told Vedomosti. So far, Vedomosti reports that “Orwell” has been installed at more than 1,608 schools in 12 Russian regions.

