Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

NATO to Ramp Up Georgia’s Security Against ‘Aggressive’ Russia: Official

Georgia's NATO ambitions have angered Russia since 2008, when NATO leaders promised the Russian neighbor that it would one day join the alliance. David Urbani / TASS

NATO will involve Georgia in its regional security program to help protect the Black Sea country from Russia’s “aggressive” cyber- and misinformation threats, the Western military bloc said Wednesday.

Georgia's NATO ambitions have angered Russia since 2008, when NATO leaders promised the Russian neighbor that it would one day join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO that cultivating closer ties with Ukraine and Georgia would have unspecified consequences for the alliance.

James Appathurai, NATO’s special representative for the Caucasus, outlined a four-step strategy for Georgian cooperation he dubbed “hybrid defense” in an interview with Georgia’s public broadcaster.

This implies protection from the methods and means that Russia uses against other countries, for example, cyberattacks or misinformation, energy blockade, covert intelligence or military activity,” Appathurai said.

NATO also wants to involve Georgia in joint exercises and an airspace protection program in the face of a “deteriorating” Black Sea security situation following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, he added.

Russia has used Crimea to increase its military presence in the Black Sea. It affects both us and Georgia and Ukraine,” Appathurai said.

Georgians have seen their chances of joining hampered by Russian territorial incursions into two breakaway territories, South Ossetia and Abkhazia. 

Russian forces entered the two breakaway Georgian regions in 2008, which remain garrisoned by Russian troops to this day, something Moscow says is in keeping with local people's wishes but which the West and the Georgian government call an illegal occupation.

Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has previously said that Georgia's entry into NATO raised the risk of conflict with Moscow because Russia recognizes the two regions as independent states.

Under NATO rules, countries with territorial conflicts cannot join the alliance.

Read more about: NATO , Georgia

Read more

let's be friends

4 in 5 Russians View West as a Friend – Poll

Sociologists said the results point toward Russians’ “mass fatigue of foreign policy confrontation.”
NON-STARTER

Britain Floated NATO Membership for Russia, Archives Reveal

The idea sought to allay Kremlin suspicions over the enlargement of the military alliance.
Buzz off

Russia Halts Close Intercepts of American Jets in Europe, U.S. Says

The head of U.S. European Command said there have been “zero unprofessional incidents” with Russian jets in 90 days.
Shifting alliances

Russia Lauds Macron’s ‘Golden Words’ About ‘Brain Dead’ NATO

Macron's comments were viewed as an "overreaction" by France's NATO allies.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.