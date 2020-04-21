Russia's Hermitage Museum Calls for State Support as Coronavirus Craters Earnings

The head of Russia's renowned Hermitage Museum said on Tuesday the government should ensure the survival of museums which are struggling during a coronavirus lockdown. Since the introduction of a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in mid-March, museums across Russia have gradually closed their doors to the public.

President Vladimir Putin then declared April a non-working month, encouraging Russians to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Mikhail Piotrovsky said the Hermitage Museum had already lost half of its annual budget and was now in talks with the government in the hope to secure financial aid. "The state must ensure the survival of culture," Piotrovsky said during an online news conference. The museum earned 2.5 billion rubles ($32 million) in 2018. Piotrovsky said that once the lockdown is over the museum would need about a month to prepare for a re-opening.

