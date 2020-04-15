Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Rise By 3,388 in Latest One-Day Record Surge

Updated:
One hundred and ninety-eight people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 3,388 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 24,490 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

One hundred and ninety-eight people have been killed by the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 15. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still relatively lower than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

The majority of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 2 million people.

