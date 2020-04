Moscow, a bustling city of 12 million people, has become a ghost town amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As Russia tries to keep the coronavirus from spreading, the capital has been placed under strict indefinite quarantine.

Muscovites may only leave their homes to buy groceries, go to the pharmacy, take out the trash or walk their dog.

Authorities will use QR codes and the city's network of 200,000 facial recognition cameras to enforce the quarantine.