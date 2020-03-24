Russia’s Vedomosti Announces Major Reshuffle Following Sale

The Vedomosti business daily has announced a reshuffle of its management following reports of its sale last week.

The announcement of the independent newspaper’s sale to publisher Konstantin Zyatkov and businessman Alexei Golubovich was met with a backlash, with former editor-in-chief Tatiana Lysova describing the two buyers as “alien to Vedomosti’s rules and ideals.”

Andrey Shmarov will replace Ilya Bulavinov as Vedomosti’s editor-in-chief, Vedomosti said Monday, citing a letter from Zyatkov and Golubovich. Yuri Katsman will take over as Vedomosti’s editorial director.