Russia’s Vedomosti Announces Major Reshuffle Following Sale

Vedomosti's sale has been met with a backlash. Evgenij Razumnyj / Vedomosti / TASS

The Vedomosti business daily has announced a reshuffle of its management following reports of its sale last week.

The announcement of the independent newspaper’s sale to publisher Konstantin Zyatkov and businessman Alexei Golubovich was met with a backlash, with former editor-in-chief Tatiana Lysova describing the two buyers as “alien to Vedomosti’s rules and ideals.”

Andrey Shmarov will replace Ilya Bulavinov as Vedomosti’s editor-in-chief, Vedomosti said Monday, citing a letter from Zyatkov and Golubovich. Yuri Katsman will take over as Vedomosti’s editorial director.

Shmarov previously founded the Expert magazine and served as CEO of the Snob news website and editor-in-chief of the Project 42 educational portal. Katsman has previously served as publisher of the Sekreta Firmy news website, managing director of the Stolichnaya Vechernaya Gazeta newspaper and editor-in-chief of the F5 newspaper.

“As the founder of Vedomosti I am deeply worried by recent developments. The future of this great newspaper is in danger,” founder Derk Sauer, who is also the publisher of The Moscow Times, tweeted Monday.

