U.S. Has Ignored UN Appeals About Visa Delays for Russians – Spokesman

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly expressed concern to Washington over U.S. visa delays for officials from Russia and other countries, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday after Moscow accused Guterres of turning a blind eye.

Moscow says Washington has deliberately delayed issuing visas to Russian officials traveling to the U.N. headquarters in New York, a move Russia has said could further damage strained relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused Guterres of ignoring the U.S. visa delays.

"For many months, the Secretary-General and the United Nations Legal Counsel have repeatedly conveyed their concerns and the legal position of the Organization to senior representatives of the host country," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.