2 Russian Pilots Killed in Military Helicopter Crash

The Mi-28 crashed late Tuesday night near the Korenovsk airfield in the Krasnodar region, the Defense Ministry was quoted as saying. The pilots had embarked on their scheduled training flight amid poor weather conditions.

Two Russian pilots were killed when an Mi-28 military helicopter crashed during a training flight in southern Russia, Interfax reported , citing the Defense Ministry.

"The flight took place without ammunition. There are no marks of destruction on the ground. Both pilots were killed," Interfax cited the Defense Ministry’s statement as saying.

A Russian Space Forces commission has been sent to the crash site to investigate the circumstances and causes of the accident, the ministry said.

The Mi-28 is a Soviet and Russian combat helicopter designed to search and destroy enemy tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as air targets. The helicopters are designed to operate at day and night in all weather conditions.