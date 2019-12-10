Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov Dies at 83

Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow, has died Tuesday at age 83, a source close to him told Interfax.
Luzhkov, who served as Moscow's mayor for 18 years from 1992-2010, was in Europe when he died, Interfax quoted the source as saying.
An unnamed source told the REN TV television channel that Luzhkov was undergoing heart surgery at a clinic in Munich at the time of his death.
Luzhkov's successor, current Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, tweeted his condolences, calling him an "energetic, cheerful person who led Moscow in the difficult post-Soviet period."
