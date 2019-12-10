Support The Moscow Times!
Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov Dies at 83

Luzhkov, who served as Moscow's mayor for 18 years from 1992-2010, reportedly died during a heart operation. Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow, has died Tuesday at age 83, a source close to him told Interfax.

Luzhkov, who served as Moscow's mayor for 18 years from 1992-2010, was in Europe when he died, Interfax quoted the source as saying.

An unnamed source told the REN TV television channel that Luzhkov was undergoing heart surgery at a clinic in Munich at the time of his death.

Luzhkov's successor, current Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, tweeted his condolences, calling him an "energetic, cheerful person who led Moscow in the difficult post-Soviet period."

Luzhkov was appointed mayor by then-President Boris Yeltsin in 1992. He was fired for poorly managing Moscow and fostering “exorbitant corruption” in the Russian capital, the Kremlin said in 2011. Then-President Dmitry Medvedev had initially only said he had “lost confidence” in Luzhkov when he dismissed him after 18 years as mayor in September 2010.

This year, Luzhkov revealed that his team had had contacts with U.S. President Donald Trump on the construction of a sprawling underground mall near the State Duma in the late 1990s. “The matter didn’t go further,” the ex-mayor said in February.

This story is being updated.

