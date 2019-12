Everyday Life in the Moscow Metro

A lot has changed since the first stations of the Moscow metro were opened in 1935. Over the decades, World War II, perestroika and the collapse of the U.S.S.R. have all radically changed life for Muscovites.



One thing has remained constant, however: The importance of the metro in residents’ lives. It's more than just a mode of transportation — it is a meeting point, sightseeing destination, cultural masterpiece and museum of architecture.



Today, millions of people take the metro every day, and it is constantly expanding with new lines and stations added to the map all the time.



Here's a look at everyday life inside the modern-day Moscow metro: