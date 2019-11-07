Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Re-Enacts Famous 1941 Military Parade on Red Square

Thousands of troops, historical re-enactors and more marched across Red Square today to mark the 78th anniversary of one of the most famous Soviet military parades.

On Nov. 7, 1941, the Soviet Union held the October Revolution Parade, its first military parade during World War II. It's best known for taking place during the Battle of Moscow. Units marched from Red Square to the front, and many of the soldiers who marched were killed in the battle.

Nearly 80 years later, Moscow’s most famous square is once again hosting this march — but this time, it’s just a re-enactment.

Here's a look at the highlights from this year’s event:
About 4,000 people marched on Red Square, including members of historical clubs, youth troops, the presidential cavalry, the Moscow military orchestra and more.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The parade has been re-enacted every year since 2005 on Nov. 7, which has become known as the Day of Military Glory.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Many were dressed in historical uniforms, sewn according to patterns from the early 1940s.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Almost 7,000 guests were invited to view the procession, including law enforcement officers and war veterans.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The show must go on, even when the wind causes some embarrassing moments.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Approximately 600 artists and 250 volunteers participated in the event.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
People could take pictures next to military equipment in special photo zones.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
