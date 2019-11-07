Moscow Re-Enacts Famous 1941 Military Parade on Red Square

Thousands of troops, historical re-enactors and more marched across Red Square today to mark the 78th anniversary of one of the most famous Soviet military parades.



On Nov. 7, 1941, the Soviet Union held the October Revolution Parade, its first military parade during World War II. It's best known for taking place during the Battle of Moscow. Units marched from Red Square to the front, and many of the soldiers who marched were killed in the battle.



Nearly 80 years later, Moscow’s most famous square is once again hosting this march — but this time, it’s just a re-enactment.



Here's a look at the highlights from this year’s event: