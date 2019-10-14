Russian Defense Ministry Denies Report Accusing It of Bombing Syrian Hospitals

Russia has denied an explosive New York Times report saying it bombed Syrian hospitals, including four in one day in May, insisting that its planes attacked a “terrorist bunker” rather than an underground hospital.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Monday that the ministry last week organized a press tour for dozens of journalists to the site of one of the hospitals the paper mentioned in its report.

“They saw with their own eyes what’s actually in such caves, or rather well-protected terrorist bunkers,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Konashenkov as saying.