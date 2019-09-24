Russian Man Pleads Guilty in U.S. to Role in Hacking Scheme That Targeted JPMorgan

A Russian man pleaded guilty on Monday to U.S. charges he took part in a massive computer hacking scheme that targeted JPMorgan Chase & Co and other financial services companies.

Andrei Tyurin, 36, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to six counts including wire fraud and computer hacking conspiracy, admitting that he illegally obtained the personal information of the companies' customers to find potential victims for fraudulent investment schemes.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13 by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan. He has agreed to forfeit more than $19 million as part of his plea.

His lawyer, Florian Miedel, declined to comment on the case.