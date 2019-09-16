News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Saudi Arabia has not requested Russia's assistance after attacks on two plants at the heart of its oil industry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Vedomosti business daily Sunday.

Peskov later said the attacks, which the United States blames on Iran, could be addressed when the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran meet in Ankara on Monday to try to secure a lasting truce in northwest Syria.

Spurned guests

The Taliban has sent a delegation to Russia to discuss prospects for a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan following the collapse of talks with Washington this month, officials from the insurgent group that is banned in Russia said.

The move, days after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a planned meeting with Taliban leaders at his Camp David retreat, came as the group looks to bolster regional support, with visits also planned for China, Iran and Central Asian states.

Missile sale

Russia has delivered a second battery of the S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey. In a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry, parts of missile systems could be seen being loaded onto a cargo plane, which then took off.