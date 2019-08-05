Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Unites Countries in Battle at Annual War Games

The annual International Army Games takes place this month in Patriot Park on the outskirts of Moscow, giving various combat units from the military a chance to compete against one another and show off their skills.

Teams from 25 countries have gathered to battle it out with a tank biathlon, military police firing lines, field kitchen cook-offs and engineering contests.

Here's a look at how the war games have gone so far:
This year's event will run from Aug. 3 to 17.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Mad Max energy.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The games featured participants from 25 countries, from Russia's neighbors to places as far away as Zimbabwe, Iran, Cuba, Laos, Syria, Sudan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Participants from Russia, Laos, China, Egypt and Venezuela signed up for a driving battle.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The military games were first held in 2015.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Besides battles, the event is also the perfect good time to show off your country's military tanks and equipment.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
It's not all tanks and trucks.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
A race to the finish line.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Some particularly family-friendly contests included dog handling competitions.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Read more about: Defense

More image galleries

Well-behaved boys

Russian Paratroopers March Through Moscow on Their Special Day

Russia's military parachuters put on a show of pomp and circumstance on the typically rowdy Paratroopers Day.
Seafarer Spectacle

Russia's Navy Day Sets Sail in St. Petersburg

The city where Peter the Great first envisioned Russia's naval power still celebrates the modern Russian Navy.
Retro rally

Vintage Soviet Cars Cruise Into Moscow

More than 100 refurbished Soviet cars raced past Moscow's iconic sights for the annual GUM AutoRally.
Bearly bothered

Up Close With the Bears of Sakhalin in Russia's Far East

What would you do if you stumbled across a large group of Russian bears in the wild?

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.