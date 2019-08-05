Russia Unites Countries in Battle at Annual War Games

The annual International Army Games takes place this month in Patriot Park on the outskirts of Moscow, giving various combat units from the military a chance to compete against one another and show off their skills.



Teams from 25 countries have gathered to battle it out with a tank biathlon, military police firing lines, field kitchen cook-offs and engineering contests.



Here's a look at how the war games have gone so far:

