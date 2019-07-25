Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Seizes Russian Tanker Over Kerch Incident, Moscow Warns of Consequences

EPA / TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry has warned Ukraine that there would be consequences if any crew members of a Russian tanker detained in Ukraine were held in custody, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian security services (SBU) said they had detained a Russian oil tanker in the Ukrainian port of Izmail. The SBU said that the tanker had been involved in a November 2018 incident in the Kerch Strait near Crimea in which Russia captured a Ukrainian ship and detained 24 sailors, who are still being held in custody in Russia.

"If Russians have been taken hostage ... there will soon be consequences," the ministry was quoted as saying.

The ministry added that it was looking into the detention in order to weigh an appropriate response.

Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov described the detention as "absolutely illegal" and said it was detrimental to relations between the two countries, RIA reported.

The Russian-flagged Neyma tanker had allegedly blocked Ukrainian warships’ passage through the strait in November, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said in a statement on Facebook Thursday. 

The Neyma had since changed its name to Nika Spirit "to hide the fact of its involvement," the SBU said.

Online marine traffic data located the Neyma in a port on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

The SBU also posted a video of the incident on YouTube.

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

Defense

U.S. Rules Out Military Response to Russia-Ukraine Naval Escalation, Official Says

A senior U.S. State Department official warned that Moscow must release the Ukrainian sailors or face growing consequences.
Ukraine

Russia Holds Drills in Black Sea Region Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russia is holding naval and surface-to-air missile drills in the Black Sea region.
United States

'Pain Will Grow' Over Detained Ukrainian Sailors, U.S. Warns Russia

“We want the Russians to absorb the message that they need to release the crews or there will be consequences," a State Department official said.
Podcast

Tensions With Ukraine Boil Over. And Russian Rappers Go to Battle

"From Russia With News" is a news and analysis podcast produced by Moscow Times journalists.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.