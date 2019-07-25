Ukraine Seizes Russian Tanker Over Kerch Incident, Moscow Warns of Consequences

Russia's Foreign Ministry has warned Ukraine that there would be consequences if any crew members of a Russian tanker detained in Ukraine were held in custody, the state-run RIA news agency reported.
"If Russians have been taken hostage ... there will soon be consequences," the ministry was quoted as saying.
The ministry added that it was looking into the detention in order to weigh an appropriate response.
Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov described the detention as "absolutely illegal" and said it was detrimental to relations between the two countries, RIA reported.
The Russian-flagged Neyma tanker had allegedly blocked Ukrainian warships’ passage through the strait in November, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said in a statement on Facebook Thursday.
The Neyma had since changed its name to Nika Spirit "to hide the fact of its involvement," the SBU said.
Online marine traffic data located the Neyma in a port on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.
The SBU also posted a video of the incident on YouTube.
This story is being updated.