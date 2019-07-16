Support The Moscow Times!
U.S. Teen Accused of Raping Woman in Russian Beach Town

Valery Matytsin / TASS

An American teenager has been accused of raping a woman at a beach town in southern Russia, authorities have said.

Investigators say the unnamed 19-year-old U.S. citizen invited the woman to his hotel room in the Black Sea town of Divnomorskoye Friday night, where he proceeded to rape her. A 16-year-old Russian was also allegedly involved in the crime.

"The victim was able to escape from the room and run away from the suspects," the local branch of the Investigative Committee said in a statement Monday.

The two suspects were detained after the victim — whose age has not been disclosed — reported the alleged rape.

Charges of rape and violent sexual acts were brought against the teens, each carrying a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The Investigative Committee said it plans to petition the court to place the suspects in custody.

