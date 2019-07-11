Major Fire Kills 1 and Injures 13 at Power Plant Near Moscow

A woman was killed and 13 people were injured in a major fire at a power station in the Moscow region on Thursday that was put out by firefighters, the emergencies ministry and Russian media said.

"The open flames have been extinguished," Interfax cited the emergencies ministry as saying.

Earlier, huge flames could be seen leaping into the sky and black smoke belched from Thermal Power Station-27 in Moscow's Mytishchi district. An eyewitness quoted by the state-run RIA news agency said the flames were 50 meters high.