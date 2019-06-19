Investigators Name 4 Top Suspects Behind MH17 Crash

A team of international prosecutors has launched the first criminal proceedings against four suspects in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the Russia-Ukraine border nearly five years ago. MH17 was shot down in July 2014 over territory held by pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people onboard. Investigators have said that the plane was shot down by a Russian missile, a claim Moscow has repeatedly rejected.

The Dutch-led international team tasked with assigning criminal responsibility for the plane's downing has opened criminal cases against Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko, said the chief Dutch prosecutor, Fred Westerbeke, during a press conference Wednesday. The court hearings against the suspects will begin on March 9, 2020, Westerbeke said. The four men have been charged with causing the crash of MH17 and with murdering its passengers. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will not seek extradition because the constitutions of both Russia and Ukraine forbid extradition of their nationals, Westerbeke said. It will instead ask Moscow to arrest and question Girkin, Dubinsky and Pulatov.

The JIT had informed victims' families of the progress in the case before presenting their findings to the media on Wednesday morning. Speaking ahead of the team’s announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's stance, saying that Russia had been barred from taking part in the investigation. "Russia was unable to take part in the investigation despite expressing an interest right from the start and trying to join it," Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.