Moscow Sizzles in Record Temperatures
Sweltering summer temperatures came to Moscow this week, with the thermometer reaching a record high of 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
Muscovites flocked to the city's parks and fountains in search of any respite they could find.
Here's a look at Russia's capital during a heat wave:
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency