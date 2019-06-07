Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Sizzles in Record Temperatures

Sweltering summer temperatures came to Moscow this week, with the thermometer reaching a record high of 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Muscovites flocked to the city's parks and fountains in search of any respite they could find.

Here's a look at Russia's capital during a heat wave:
Find your zen in Zaryadye Park.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Sunbathers are a staple in Gorky Park at this time of year.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The perfect time for a splash in the water.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Taking an afternoon lounge with no shoes.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
When you need to cool off from your bike ride ASAP.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Moscow's parks giving the kids what they want.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
When the pavement is too hot for your paws.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The fountains at VDNKh aren't just for historical value.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Sun's out, buns out.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
When it's this hot, there's nothing better than an afternoon nap.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
