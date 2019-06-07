14 Journalists Detained in Moscow While Protesting Investigative Reporter's Arrest

At least 14 journalists have been detained in central Moscow while holding single pickets to protest the arrest of fellow journalist Ivan Golunov, Russian media have reported.
Golunov, an investigative reporter for the Meduza news website, was detained Thursday afternoon on drug trafficking charges which his colleagues say were “persecution” for his reports. Russia’s independent trade union of journalists on Friday called for members to hold single pickets in support of Golunov outside police headquarters in their cities.
Those detained include journalists Anna Narinskaya, Alexander Gorbachev, Alexander Ryklin, Ilya Azar, Grigory Tumanov and Pavel Kanygin, the MBKh news website reported. Alexander Polivanov, former deputy head of Meduza, has also been detained.
Video shared on social media shows popular Russian satirist Victor Shenderovich being detained.
Another video shows a police officer scanning the QR code on a picketer's sign which links to a page of Golunov's latest articles. The protester wasn't detained, BBC Russian reported.
All of the individuals who were detained have been released, the police-monitoring OVD-Info website reported.