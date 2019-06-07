14 Journalists Detained in Moscow While Protesting Investigative Reporter's Arrest

At least 14 journalists have been detained in central Moscow while holding single pickets to protest the arrest of fellow journalist Ivan Golunov, Russian media have reported.

Golunov, an investigative reporter for the Meduza news website, was detained Thursday afternoon on drug trafficking charges which his colleagues say were “persecution” for his reports. Russia’s independent trade union of journalists on Friday called for members to hold single pickets in support of Golunov outside police headquarters in their cities.