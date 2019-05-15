Russian Protesters Clash With Vigilantes Over Church Construction Site, in Photos
Clashes erupted in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg between protesters and church supporters in riot police gear over the construction of a church in a popular city park.
Some of the demonstrators tore down the fencing surrounding the construction site guarded by police and national guardsmen. Witnesses and reporters said that violence and tear gas was used against the protesters.
On Tuesday, at least 29 people were detained and five more were injured in the clashes.
Here's a look at photos from the protests:
Some of the demonstrators tore down the fencing surrounding the construction site guarded by police and national guardsmen. Witnesses and reporters said that violence and tear gas was used against the protesters.
On Tuesday, at least 29 people were detained and five more were injured in the clashes.
Here's a look at photos from the protests:
Marina Moldavskaya / TASS
Donat Sorokin / TASS
e1.ru
Marina Moldavskaya / TASS
Yelena Mormol / TASS
Donat Sorokin / TASS
Donat Sorokin / TASS